Judge Judy Reacts to Defendant Attacking Judge in Viral Video

When it comes to a no-nonsense judge, Judge Judy comes to mind. The 81-year-old is known for taking no mess in her courtroom, much of which was seen during her long-running television program. She never tolerated disrespect. Amid the viral clip of a judge being attacked by someone before her courtroom, Judge Judy says she couldn't believe what she saw. For the past few days, social media users have been discussing Deobra Delone Redden, who leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The incident took place in Las Vegas. Many have been stunned that someone was able to get that close to a judge without interference. Judge Judy told E! News: "I saw the video. I was actually shocked that this defendant managed to get as far as he did without somebody shooting him. Once he was there, there were too many people. But I was actually shocked that somebody managed to get as close to her and on top of her. "

In the video, Redden had to be wrested from off of the judge. Judy herself worked in the family courts before finding fame on daytime television. She says judges face risks that others may deem unimaginable.

"I dealt in the family court with some issues at least as profound as being jail sentenced," she explained. "And there is always that risk that somebody will act out and you just have to hope that you have support staff that will get there before they get to you. He was like a projectile and that kind of anger and total lack of self-control is so dangerous. That's the kind of danger, he was there!"

Judge Mary did not waver. She welcomed Redden back into her courtroom to continue with the sentencing. He was given four years in prison in connection with an attempted battery charge dating to last year that the defendant pleaded guilty to in November 2023. Per The Associated Press, Judge Mary told Redden at the follow-up sentencing: "I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant's actions." His sister has since spoken out to several media outlets noting that she's struggled with mental health issues throughout his life.