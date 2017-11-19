Father Fatally Stabbed While Protecting 8-Year-Old Son From Alleged Robber

A man in New Jersey was killed after trying to protect one of his 11 children.

PEOPLE reports that Jose “Migue” Malave was trying to ward off two teenage boys trying to rob his 8-year-old son’s pair of sneakers.

The teens were looking to steal the boy’s shoes earlier in the day, but were unsuccessful in their attempt. They subsequently showed up at his home in hopes he had “other nice things” they could make off with. At the time, Malave showed up at the house to drop his son off before heading to work.

That was when one of the teenagers allegedly stabbed the father to death at the entrance of his home, in front of his girlfriend and four of his children.

NJ.com reports that police arrived at the scene a little after 7 p.m., only to find Malave in a “lifeless state” in the doorway of his apartment. He was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.

While authorities are releasing few details about the murder, investigators confirm to PEOPLE the arrests of two suspects in Malave’s killing: 19-year-old Nasiar Day and a 17-year-old male, whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile. The 17-year-old has been charged with a slew of crimes including felony murder, armed burglary, weapons offenses and conspiracy.

Malave’s sister, Yesenia Malave told media her brother was a “light in the lives of all who knew him.”

“You could be down and he was the one who could bring your life up,” she recalled.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Malave’s children and funeral.

Photo credit: Twitter / @JusVibz