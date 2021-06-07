✖

A Jollibee customer was horrified when she received her order of chicken last week, only to find she was served with a deep-friend towel instead. The customer ordered her meal to be delivered and found she could not cut what she thought was chicken into smaller pieces for her son. Jollibee launched an investigation and closed the restaurant at the Bonifacio Global City business district in Taguig, The Philippines.

Facebook user Alique Perez wrote on June 1 that she ordered Jollibee via an app. She tried to get her son to bite the chicken she ordered, but then she tried to slice it into smaller pieces. This was impossible. "Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel," she wrote. "This is really disturbing... How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?" Perez included a video of herself opening the fried towel as well as a screenshot of her order.

JUST IN: Jollibee has ordered the temporary closure of its Bonifacio - Stop Over branch in BGC, Taguig City following the “fried towel” incident that made rounds online on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tV3cyH8yli — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) June 2, 2021

"I really thought that the post complaining about weird stuff in their orders were just all made up, now I know that it really happens," Perez wrote. "So disgusting and embarrassing... to think that you're even branched in BGC. There's a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this... But WTH." In the end, Perez wrote that she could not bring herself to eat the other pieces of chicken she ordered, as she didn't know how long those pieces were frying with the towel.

After Perez's post went viral, Jollibee confirmed there will be an investigation and the location would be closed for three days, starting on June 3. "As a result of this incident, we have directed the Jollibee Bonifacio - Stop Over branch to close for three days starting tomorrow, June 3, to thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team to ensure that this will not happen again," the company's June 2 statement read. "We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee's food preparation systems."

Jollibee is a fast-food chain based in the Philippines with over 1,200 locations worldwide. Many of its restaurants are in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and The Middle East. The company also has 46 restaurants in the U.S. and 16 in Canada. Its parent company, Jollibee Foods Corporation, owns several other fast food brands around the world, including Smashburger, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Greenwich. It also runs the Philippines branches of Panda Express and Burger King.