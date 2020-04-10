Recipe: Southern ‘Fried’ Chicken

Our recipe for ‘fried’ chicken is a lighter take on this classic comfort food. This crispy ‘fried’ chicken will quickly become a family favorite! Spend just minutes pulling together the flavorful coating, place in a baking dish in the oven and you’re on your way to a delicious dinner that will please your entire family for just 165 calories per serving.
Recipe: Southern Oven-Baked Crispy Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3 pieces chicken
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¾ cup fat-free milk
- 1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot sauce
- 1 cup cornflakes
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
Instructions
- Place the chicken breasts between 2 pieces of wax paper and gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until the breasts are about ½ inch thick. Cut each breast into 3 equal pieces.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and hot sauce.
- Place the chicken pieces in a large resealable bag and pour in the milk mixture. Squeeze out excess air, seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to overnight (depending on how much time you have).
- When you’re ready to cook, preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a food processor, combine ½ cup of the cornflakes, the paprika, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the cornflakes become crumbs. Pour them into a shallow baking dish and stir in the panko.
- In a small resealable bag, gently crush the remaining ½ cup cornflakes by hand into small pieces. Transfer the hand-crushed cornflakes to the panko-crumb mixture.
- Remove the chicken pieces one at a time from the marinade and place in the cornflake mixture. Evenly cover each piece of chicken.
- Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes at 400°F, then reduce the oven temperature to 350° F and bake until the chicken is cooked through and crispy, 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 pieces chicken):
Calories: 165
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 25g
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.