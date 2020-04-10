Recipe: Southern ‘Fried’ Chicken

Our recipe for ‘fried’ chicken is a lighter take on this classic comfort food. This crispy ‘fried’ chicken will quickly become a family favorite! Spend just minutes pulling together the flavorful coating, place in a baking dish in the oven and you’re on your way to a delicious dinner that will please your entire family for just 165 calories per serving.

Recipe: Southern Oven-Baked Crispy Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 pieces chicken

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

¾ cup fat-free milk

1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot sauce

1 cup cornflakes

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts between 2 pieces of wax paper and gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until the breasts are about ½ inch thick. Cut each breast into 3 equal pieces. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and hot sauce. Place the chicken pieces in a large resealable bag and pour in the milk mixture. Squeeze out excess air, seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to overnight (depending on how much time you have). When you’re ready to cook, preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a food processor, combine ½ cup of the cornflakes, the paprika, salt, and pepper. Pulse until the cornflakes become crumbs. Pour them into a shallow baking dish and stir in the panko. In a small resealable bag, gently crush the remaining ½ cup cornflakes by hand into small pieces. Transfer the hand-crushed cornflakes to the panko-crumb mixture. Remove the chicken pieces one at a time from the marinade and place in the cornflake mixture. Evenly cover each piece of chicken. Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes at 400°F, then reduce the oven temperature to 350° F and bake until the chicken is cooked through and crispy, 5 to 10 minutes longer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 pieces chicken):

Calories: 165

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 25g

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.