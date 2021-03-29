We’re Dying Over These 12 Faux-Fried Chicken Dinners

Do you ever have one of those days when you're just craving some greasy, crispy, tender fried chicken? Us, too. Luckily, we've found a way to circumvent all those extra calories and fat while still getting that heavenly flavor: skinny fried chicken! Here are 12 faux-fried chicken dinners for you to fawn over and pin to your Pinterest boards for one of those days when you can't get chicken off the brain.

1. Oven Fried Chicken: This recipe calls for you to bake the chicken directly on the oven rack above foiled baking sheets. Whatever the secret is, it makes this "fried" chicken recipe look delicious! (via Skinnytaste)

2. Southern 'Fried' Chicken: You'll love this lighter take on this classic comfort food. This 'fried' chicken will quickly become a family favorite! Get the recipe here.

3. Healthy Chicken Fingers: You won't have to worry about sweating these off — Fitness Magazine says they contain just a tenth of regular fried chicken! (via Fitness Magazine)

4. Oven Fried Chicken and Waffles: Looking to mix things up at the Saturday morning breakfast table? Why not try this spin on a classic recipe for a breakfast that is packed with protein? To see the recipe, click here.

5. Juicy Faux-Fried Chicken: This mouthwatering recipe comes out to only 262 calories per chicken breast. Add 42 grams of protein and you've got yourself a power meal! (via SkinnyMs.)

6. Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers: For chicken fingers that even the pickiest child will eat, you must try these Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers. The recipe is super simple and quick — something you can come back to whenever you're in a pinch! Check it out.

7. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich: For those of you as obsessed as we are, or for all the moms out there who only seem to get cravings for Chick-Fil-A on Sundays, we've got an incredible make-at-home version for you to get your fix! Here's the recipe!

8. Healthy Fried Chicken: Let the crispy baked chicken trick your taste buds into thinking it's fresh out of the deep fryer! (via Popsugar)

9. Skinny (Gluten Free) Un-Fried Chicken: Gluten free friend chicken? Your GF friends and family members will love you to the end of time for this recipe. Click here to see the recipe!

10. Best Baked Fried Chicken: This recipe calls to marinate the chicken in buttermilk and spices before baking it, so it can soak up all the spices and flavor. Just wait until you hear the breading description! (via Carlsbad Cravings)

11. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets: If you liked the Chick-Fil-A sandwich above, you're going to LOVE our Chick-Fil-A nuggets. We recreated these delish little nuggets thanks to some perfect seasoning and a nice long bath in pickle juice; this way, you can indulge with a cleaner conscience. Here's the recipe.

12. Buffalo Chicken Bites: We created a mouthwatering, calorie-conscious alternative to fried boneless wings — and we think you're going to love them! Click here for the recipe!

