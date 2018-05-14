John Goodman Stars in Creepy New McDonald’s Commercial

McDonald’s recently rolled out a new advertising campaign for its fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers.

Titled “Speechless Thoughts,” the campaign shows a series of celebrities sitting down at a McDonald’s and eating one of the new Quarter Pounders. None of the celebrities, which included Roseanne‘s John Goodman, Gabrielle Union and NBA legend Charles Barkley, actually speak. Instead the only sounds you hear are them enjoying their meal and the noise of a busy restaurant.

But then the food chain juggernaut decided to take things one step further. They brought in Goodman for a second ad, only this time they had the Emmy Award-nominated actor perform an ASMR video over the sound of a burger being prepared and eaten.

“Hey you,” Goodman whispers into a microphone as a burger patty hits a grill. “McDonald’s new fresh beef Quarter Pounder is hotter and juicier. It will leave you speechless. I can almost feel that juice sizzling. It all starts with a 100 percent fresh beef patty cooked right when you order. Now it’s getting serious, time for the rest of the flavor players. Man this is going to be tasty.”

“Oh baby, the melted cheese, the hugging every corner of that beef patty,” Goodman continues, getting more and more intense with his delivery. “Stack that delicious patty with crunchy pickles, crisp, slivered onions, ketchup and mustard. That cheese is so hot, so melty.”

Fans who spotted the ad when it went up on Wednesday had plenty to say.

“This made me tingle,” one fan commented.

“I want someone to talk about me the way John Goodman talks about McDonalds!” a Twitter user tweeted, clearly enjoying the ad.

“That John Goodman ASMR McDonalds commercial was weird and uncomfortable, but I’d be a damn liar if I said I wasn’t putting down a quarter pounder an hour later,” one user admitted.

“That John Goodman ASMR McDonald’s commercial should be illegal,” wrote another, who clearly wasn’t a fan.

For those who don’t know, ASMR (which stands for Autonomous sensory meridian response) is a type of physical experience where a static-like tingling sensation on the skin, usually in the scalp or neck region when exposed to certain stimulus. One of the most popular ways to cause this sensation is through ambient noises, such as whispering, crumpling of paper or fingers tapping a surface. Dozens upon dozens of YouTube accounts dedicated to ASMR videos have sprouted up in recent years, making it a popular fad on the video sharing site.