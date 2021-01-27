John Gilbert Getty, One Heir of Getty Fortune, Cause of Death Released

✖

John Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, died from complications related to a fentanyl overdose. The 52-year-old's cause of death was released Wednesday, a little more than two months after he died. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office in Texas, and as reported by TMZ, the musician died of cardiomyopathy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which were complicated by fentanyl toxicity. The medical examiner’s office ruled the overdose accidental.

Getty died on Nov. 20. He had been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his San Antonio, Texas hotel room. At the time, foul play was not expected, though a possible cause of death had not been revealed. His death was confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE from a spokesperson for his father, composer Gordon Getty, announcing "with a heavy heart" that his son had passed. The statement remembered Getty as "a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed." Getty's daughter, Ivy Getty, also confirmed the news of her father's death on Instagram, paying an emotional tribute to him with a gallery of images.

"My father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter," she wrote. "Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes.... I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now...here are some of my favorite pictures of him (and selfishly a couple of us)."

Numerous other Getty family members also paid tribute at the time, with August Getty, son of Ariadne Getty, who was the granddaughter of the late family patriarch, replied to Ivy's post with a touching comment reading, "Two beautiful angels, I love you so much." His sister, Nats Getty, added, "Love you ivy." On Facebook, Gigi Gaston, whose mother was the fifth wife of the late oil tycoon, wrote, "I just heard my dear John Getty passed! I love you, John! No birthday will ever be the same - my life won't! I love you. Rest in Peace."

Getty was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Getty, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home in 2015 at the age of 47. Earlier in 2020, Getty's mother, Ann, died from a heart attack. His father, Gordon, helped facilitate the sale of his father’s business, Getty Oil, following the billionaire’s death in 1976. Gordon has a net worth of $2.1 billion, and the total Getty family fortune is estimated at around $5 billion. Getty is survived by his daughter and brothers Peter and Billy.