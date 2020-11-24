John Gilbert Getty, J. Paul Getty's Grandson, Dead at 52

✖

John Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has died. According to PEOPLE, Getty, one of the heirs to the Getty fortune, has died at the age of 52. His family confirmed his passing on Monday, sharing that he died on Friday in San Antonio, Texas. Getty was reportedly found unresponsive in his hotel room, per TMZ. At this point, no foul play is suspected. The cause of death is pending based on the results from an official autopsy.

"With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty," a spokesperson for Gordon Getty told PEOPLE. "John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

A post shared by ivy getty (@ivygetty)

Getty's daughter, Ivy Getty, paid tribute to her father on Instagram. She posted a series of photos of herself and her father alongside a moving caption in which she wrote that she will always be the "proudest daughter." Ivy began her post by noting that she was forced to open up about the news as it went public before she wanted it to. She wrote, "I hate to post something so soon, but people have taken it upon themselves to share the news I wish I could have released myself. I’ll write something better later....my father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter." Ivy continued, "Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes.... I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now...here are some of my favorite pictures of him (and selfishly a couple of us)."

There isn't too much that is known about Getty's personal life. He is one of several descendants of J. Paul Getty, the oil tycoon whose art collection served as the basis for the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that Getty moved around Los Angeles a bit and that he was apparently friendly with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The late 52-year-old is survived by his daughter, Ivy, and his brothers Peter and Billy.