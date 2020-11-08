Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Calls out Donald Trump for His Sharp Attention on Election Results Over Coronavirus Deaths

✖

The granddaughter of President-Elect Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, had some strong words for Donald Trump on Twitter. Naomi wrote early Saturday that the current president should be much more concerned with the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country than he is about the topic of mail-in ballots. Her message came hours before her grandfather was projected to become the 46th President of the United States by outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News.

On Twitter, Naomi, the oldest daughter of Hunter Biden, wrote that she wonders why Trump isn't more "shocked about outraged" about the number of preventable coronavirus-related deaths in the country as he is with mail-in ballots. She even mentioned that the president had advanced warning about the deadliness of the virus, but that he did not take the pandemic as seriously as he could have.

There are have been over 230,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States and nearly 10 million cases of the illness. COVID-19 cases also continue to surge in many parts of the country. Naomi's comments come as Trump has continued to cast aspersions on the legality of mail-in voting, despite the fact that he has no evidence to back up his claims of voter "fraud" in the presidential election.

Imagine if Trump was as shocked and outraged by the record number of preventable deaths between when he learned the corona virus was deadly and when he told us as he is about the record number of mail-in ballots cast. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 7, 2020

Of course, hours after Naomi issued this statement on Twitter, her grandfather was projected to be the next president. On Saturday morning, news outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that Biden would win the presidency after he secured the requisite 270 electoral college votes in the election. Later that night, both Biden and his running mate, vice president-elect Kamala Harris, spoke to Americans from Wilmington, Delaware.

The former vice president said that he sought out the presidency "to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again." At the moment, it doesn't appear as though Trump has any plans to concede the election. He has already vowed to challenge the outcomes in various battleground states and has even asked for a recount in Wisconsin, a state that turned blue in 2020 and went to Biden.