Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again. The POTUS was believed to have been fully recovered from his recent bout with the novel coronavirus, but, as is sometimes possible, he has popped a positive reading once again. Biden, 79, ensured the public he is not experiencing symptoms and will stay working while isolated.

"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden tweeted from the official POTUS account on Saturday afternoon. "This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon." For a full report and continuing updates on this developing story, head over to CBS News.