Joe Biden Tapping Kamala Harris as Running Mate Has Supporters Ready for VP Debate With Mike Pence

Joe Biden has tapped Kamala Harris as his running mate, and the news has their supporters ready her to face off against Mike Pence in a vice presidential debate. On Tuesday, Biden made the announcement, writing in an email, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump."

Harris had widely been thought to the be the front-runner for Biden's VP pick, with the Democratic presidential nominee recently being photographed holding a piece of paper that has talking point about Harris written on it. A fact sheet released by the Biden campaign also noted that Harris had a great relationship with Biden's late son, Beau. "The two grew close while fighting to take on the banking industry," read one of the pamphlets bullet points. "Through her friendship with Beau, she got to know Joe Biden. From hearing about Kamala from Beau, to seeing her fight for others directly, Joe has long been impressed by how tough Kamala is," Now many are excited to see her take on current U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in debate, and they are sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Scroll down to see what people are saying.