Joe Biden Tapping Kamala Harris as Running Mate Has Supporters Ready for VP Debate With Mike Pence
Joe Biden has tapped Kamala Harris as his running mate, and the news has their supporters ready her to face off against Mike Pence in a vice presidential debate. On Tuesday, Biden made the announcement, writing in an email, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump."
Harris had widely been thought to the be the front-runner for Biden's VP pick, with the Democratic presidential nominee recently being photographed holding a piece of paper that has talking point about Harris written on it. A fact sheet released by the Biden campaign also noted that Harris had a great relationship with Biden's late son, Beau. "The two grew close while fighting to take on the banking industry," read one of the pamphlets bullet points. "Through her friendship with Beau, she got to know Joe Biden. From hearing about Kamala from Beau, to seeing her fight for others directly, Joe has long been impressed by how tough Kamala is," Now many are excited to see her take on current U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in debate, and they are sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
She is a great choice and is going to turn Mike Pence inside-out on national television.— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 11, 2020
That was my first thought too. She'll wipe the floor with Pence in a VP debate.— Molly Zenk (@UnsinkableMoZe) August 11, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: White House officials are exploring legal options to ensure Mike Pence can participate in the VP debate with Kamala Harris, a woman— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 11, 2020
She's going to wipe the floor with him! I can't wait!!— Paulette Towne (@ptowne12) August 11, 2020
Was really hoping for Warren to tear Pence apart, but Harris will do fine as well.— AlternativeObedience (@AltObedience) August 11, 2020
After the VP debate is over Mike Pence will be calling Kamala Harris "Mother" 😂— Denislov Lietnev (@Denoxyl) August 11, 2020
This is how Kamala Harris handled Barr.
Now imagine how she’ll handle Pence.#BidenHarris2020pic.twitter.com/UbRcW4vzpy— Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) August 11, 2020
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are scheduled to appear at the Vice Presidential Debate at 9 PM EST on Wednesday, October 7— Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) August 11, 2020
Looking forward to Kamala eating Pence alive at the VP debate,— Stone (@stonecold2050) August 11, 2020
Wednesday 10/07.#BidenHarris2020 #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare pic.twitter.com/Ld0eV0Lz9p
Kamala when she sees Mike Pence on the debate stage#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/WsJ0T9h8Yi— Sean Vosq (@SeanVosq) August 11, 2020
Mike Pence is going to have to defend the crimes of the Trump administration on a debate stage with prosecutor Kamala Harris. Think about that. It’s going to be a bloodbath.— Eric Powell (@goonguy) August 11, 2020
Raise your hand if you can’t wait for Kamala Harris to mop the floor with Mike Pence in the debates!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 11, 2020
Kamala to Mike Pence after she sends him crying home to Mother. pic.twitter.com/0AbLvkI6RW— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 11, 2020
.Kamala Harris is going to absolutely destroy Mike Pence in the debates and it’s going to be delicious— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 11, 2020