Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as His Vice Presidential Running Mate, and America Is Weighing In

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden, who'll be facing off against President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Naturally, people had reactions to the news.

A former candidate for president, Harris was elected to the Senate in November 2016, becoming California's third female to do so. Since her time in office has supported healthcare reform, federal decriminalization of marijuana, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, a ban on assault weapons and tax reform. It was during her pointed questioning of Trump administration officials during Senate confirmation hearings that she gained national intention. Some of her noteworthy moments came when questioning U.S. Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr along with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Biden, who has been leading by a wide margin in most national polls, had previously said that he would pick not only a woman as a running mate but specifically a woman of color. Numerous Democrats had pinned Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams as possibilities.

If elected, Biden has stated that he would use the executive office to enforce tougher face mask mandates to help curb the still-surging number of coronavirus cases. He is, however, opposed to calls to defund the police.