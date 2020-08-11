Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as His Vice Presidential Running Mate, and America Is Weighing In
After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden, who'll be facing off against President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Naturally, people had reactions to the news.
A former candidate for president, Harris was elected to the Senate in November 2016, becoming California's third female to do so. Since her time in office has supported healthcare reform, federal decriminalization of marijuana, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, a ban on assault weapons and tax reform. It was during her pointed questioning of Trump administration officials during Senate confirmation hearings that she gained national intention. Some of her noteworthy moments came when questioning U.S. Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr along with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Biden, who has been leading by a wide margin in most national polls, had previously said that he would pick not only a woman as a running mate but specifically a woman of color. Numerous Democrats had pinned Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams as possibilities.
If elected, Biden has stated that he would use the executive office to enforce tougher face mask mandates to help curb the still-surging number of coronavirus cases. He is, however, opposed to calls to defund the police.
Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris!— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020
prevnext
I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/pxNnv5bGD2— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 11, 2020
My warmest congratulations to @KamalaHarris. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Kamala!!! I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 11, 2020
Kamala Harris is a Black and Desi woman. So, let me also enjoy the fact we're going to have someone who knows her mirch and masala in the White House.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Madam Vice President. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are going to unite this country and move us forward in 84 short days. Let's. Do. This. Thing. https://t.co/msKlHyYUey— Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) August 11, 2020
Yay! This time history will be made!@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden https://t.co/4c4KhW59EY— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for @JoeBiden. That’s @KamalaHarris.
Let’s go win this.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 11, 2020
This is historic. @KamalaHarris as a vice presidential nominee is just a continuation of Black women walking into their power.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Emotional moment for me as a woman of color to have Kamala announced. Separate from my prediction, she was also my preference.
Go get ‘em, girl! pic.twitter.com/LzbrUkCUl6— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 11, 2020
Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!!— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020
prev
What Kamala Harris is going to do to Mike Pence in a debate... pic.twitter.com/oHb1kSOkYr— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 11, 2020