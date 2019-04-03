Joe Biden Responds to Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Will Be More Mindful About Respecting Personal Space’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially responded to misconduct allegations against him, saying he “will be more mindful about respecting personal space.”

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Biden shared a video message wherein he addressed the allegations of being inappropriately close with women in the past.

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it,” the former vice president wrote in a caption on the post.

In the video message, Biden stated that he realized it was time to acknowledge that he has made “gestures of support and encouragement to women and some men that made them uncomfortable.”

He went on to explain that offering a physical touch by means of expressing support has always been a part of who he is because he doesn’t believe that politics has to be a cold, sterile environment.

However, Biden then shares that he recognizes that “social norms have begun to change,” and that the “boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset.”

“I get it. I hear what they are saying. I understand it, and I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it,” the former VP continued. “I’ve worked my whole life to empire women…so the idea that can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is important, more important than it’s ever been, is just unthinkable. I will.”

The message from Biden come on the heels of reports that multiple woman have come forward to accuse the former Vice President of touching them inappropriately.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Amy Lappos, a former aide to Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes, claimed, as reported by Fox News. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

At this time, Biden has implied that he plans to enter the race for the 2020 Presidential Election, but that is currently unconfirmed.