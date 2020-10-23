Joe Biden Looking at His Watch During Debate Sparks Jokes, Outrage on Social Media

During the second and last presidential debate until the election on Nov. 3, viewers had plenty of thoughts to air on social media from both sides. However, Democratic nominee Joe Biden checked his watch during the debate, sparking both laughter and outrage from Americans. Social media users, including Donald Trump Jr., immediately took to Twitter to comment on the former vice president's actions.

Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, "If you're checking your watch in a debate you're getting pummeled. Joe just wanted out of there. He's tired. If Joe doesn't have the energy to go 90 minutes how could he possibly run the country???"

The debate that took place in Nashville, Tennessee, was the second and final debate before the election on Nov. 3. Those who tuned into the first one felt this one went a lot more smoothly, as there seemed to be more control over both candidates with muting of the mics once it was not their turn to speak. The debate was moderated by NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker and was praised by both Republicans and Democrats for how she kept everything running smoothly.

(Photo: Kevin Dietsch, Getty)

While things did seemingly run better than the last, there were still lots of opinions supporting and bashing both sides. While several followed Trump Jr. in bashing Biden for checking his watch, there were plenty of those who came to his defense. On top of that, people created theories as to why he checked it and questioned it was a regular watch or a digital or even an Apple watch. Pictures from that evening, specifically when Biden was hugging his wife Jill Biden, showed that the watch he was wearing was in fact just a regular watch.

Below are a number of reactions both supporting and shaming Biden.