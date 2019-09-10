Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Blast President Donald Trump With Vulgar Hashtag Amid Twitter Fight

The saga between President Donald Trump and couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continues to push ahead in the world of Twitter. From what it seems, there’s no end in sight for this keyboard war. The latest turn in the back-and-forth saw Teigen saying she sarcastically didn’t want a not-so-nice hashtag regarding the president to trend, all while using the hashtag in her post anyways.

no guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!! https://t.co/hSJ0UxjbaO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

.@twitter won’t let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentPussyAssBitch is vile and absolutely should not trend. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

The feud began when Trump reacted to a MSNBC special that featured Lester Holt and Legend in a town hall format about criminal justice. To that, Trump sent out a series of tweets with his reaction to the show.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump wrote. “I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

It was his follow-up tweet that really struck a chord with Legend and Teigen as Trump directed his hate towards the two.

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump began. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

It was then that Teigen quickly quipped back.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Legend also responded to Trump, sending out a tweet that said, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. Your country needs you, Melania.”

This isn’t the first encounter between the couple and Trump. The most notable confrontation was after Trump referred to Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.” Legend told TMZ, “Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office.”