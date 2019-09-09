Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump for Insulting Her as John Legend’s ‘Filthy Mouthed Wife’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter Sunday night after the 73-year-old complained on Twitter about not getting enough credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Trump’s ire was set off during a Sunday night special on MSNBC: a town hall about criminal justice, with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and featuring Legend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

“Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump continued. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Shortly after, Teigen, 33, responded with some NSFW thoughts. “lol what a p— ass b—. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she wrote.

She later shared a photo of herself as she made a chalkboard sign celebrating the start of daughter Luna’s second year of preschool. “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p— ass b— president had his 9th meltdown of the day?” she wrote.

“The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because cannot no be a b—,” she also wrote.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Legend, 40, also shot back at Trump. “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend wrote.

“Your country needs you, Melania,” he said.

Both Legend and Teigen have been outspoken in their criticisms of Trump. Earlier this year, Legend called Trump a “flaming racist” for his descriptions of Baltimore, including a “rodent infested mess.”

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend told TMZ in July. “We need to get him out of office.”