Blake Shelton Slammed for Prerecorded New Year's Eve Performance

Blake Shelton is being slammed online over a pre-recorded New Year's Eve performance. During CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash — which aired on Sunday night — Shelton was seen performing with fellow country music legend Trace Adkins. However, TMZ pointed out that many fans took notice that Shelton was on stage at Oklahoma's WinStar Casino the same evening, which means his performance with Adkins couldn't have been live.

Tweeting to CBS, one viewer stated that they "just saw promo about New Year's Eve celebration in Nashville live. List of celebs including Blake Shelton but he is performing in Oklahoma tonight. So will you be going live to his concert or are some segments [pre-recorded]?" Another person commented, "How's Blake Shelton 'live' in Nashville for [CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash] when he's about to go on stage at [WinStar] in 5min? He must have one fast ass tour bus!" Someone replied, "Some the performances are [pre-recorded] but were live when tapped."

As noted, it is common for some live television events to include pre-taped segments. Previously, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash co-host Elle King, and she was very transparent about the show's structure being partly live and partly pre-recorded. "We did a lot of pre-tapes last year and just to be safe, because live shows, especially on television, you literally never know what's going to happen," King said, reflecting on the previous NYE show.

She continued, "We've got some live tapes and you can only fit so much into one big massive concert. I think there's going to be, the main focus is going to be a lot more music and live songs." King then quipped, "That's cool for me. I mean, I lost my baby weight. I can dance in heels now so I'm ready."

The singer also recalled a situation from hosting last year's show that reflected both her growth and ability to still have fun responsibly. "Last year they were like, 'Elle, you're not allowed to drink.' And I was like, 'Okay I really care about this job.' I genuinely, I love, I love doing this," she shared. "But then one band that I got to play with, they're like, 'We are doing a shot, a quarter of a shot.' I didn't drink until it was champagne toast with Kelsey Ballerini. She then quipped that she told the singer, "Don't stand so close to me in that pretty outfit, girl."