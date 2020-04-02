Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump With NSFW Message Boasting About Having Most Followers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to slam Donald Trump with a NSFW message, after the U.S. president boasted about having the most Facebook followers amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a clip from one of Trump’s press conference updates on the deadly virus, he boasted: “Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I’m number one on Facebook.” The remarks didn’t fare well with much of social media, including Teigen who retweeted the clip, blasting him with a very, simple NSFW remark. “Oh my god you f—ing loser,” she wrote.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar — who shared the clip that Teigen retweeted — noted that Trump’s claim is not accurate, as he “has 29 million followers,” but former United States President Barack Obama “has 53 million.”

Many of Teigen’s followers have since chimed in on her post, with one user tweeting back, “He’s going down in a blaze of fire. Just wait til death toll in US approaches 100,000 people.” Another user replied, “I heard Trump say the exact same thing about ‘just finding out’ a month ago in a speech at a Hope for Prisoners commencement ceremony. Even if it was true, no one cared then, and somehow even fewer care now. He’s a low budget parody of mental illness.”

Wouldn’t it be great if one journalist fact checked him in real time and when called on, would say “I just look that up, Sir,and Barack Obama has more followers than you have”. — Jocelyn Champagne (@JocelynChampag7) April 2, 2020

“There is nobody I hate more than him. Other terrible people come close, but he’s the burning fiery gas giant that they all merely orbit around. And much like a sun, I can’t look directly at him for too long, because otherwise I’d be burned & blinded by that pure hatred of him,” someone else said.

“I really think he ran for president on the belief that Our country was just a bigger version of The Apprentice, where he could be the center of attention and get rid of people that don’t do crap his way!” one other user offered.

Disdain for @POTUS isn’t hatred. He is a narcissistic megalomaniac and should be called out for it every time he brags, calls people names and lies about pretty much everything. He is supposed to be a leader and setting an example for people and he is doing a terrible job at it. — Hallucinating Pluto (@zoeyVmurphy) April 2, 2020

“This guys brain literally froze when he was like 15 in high school. Everyone thought he was insane. But he had so much money they all pretended to love him,” a final user wrote.