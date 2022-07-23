Jimmy Hoffa Update: FBI Carries out New Search for Teamster Leader's Body

For those hoping to finally uncover the final resting place of infamous Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa, you'll have to continue hoping. The FBI has revealed that they found no evidence of Hoffa in a piece of land under a New Jersey Bridge.

According to the AP, a stretch of land under the Pulaski Skyway joins a house in Detroit, Giants stadium, a Detroit suburban driveway and plenty of mobsters all sharing their own theories on Hoffa's final location.

There is an untold story here about Jimmy Hoffa's unmarked grave that, sooner or later, will be told. pic.twitter.com/hHT0lRMzuV — Dan E. Moldea (@DanMoldea) July 22, 2022

The Pulaski Skyway landed on the Hoffa radar in 2021, when a former landfill worker named the location in a deathbed confession. The worker was reportedly revealed to have helped bury Hoffa in a steel drum 15 feet below the surface. This led the FBI to get a warrant and start searching back in October. The results were disappointing.

"Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search," FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider said in a statement. "While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa."

The AP also quotes journalist Dan Moldea, who has spent plenty of time writing about the search for Hoffa and reveals his disappointment in the FBI's conclusions. "I'm not thrilled with the result. ... My impression today was them breaking the bad news to me: Thanks for the tip but this is over. That's my interpretation," Moldea told the outlet. "They dug holes very, very deep."

Moldea was the writer who first publicized the story about the area when the late Frank Cappola revealed he witnessed Hoffa's body get delivered when he worked at the landfill as a teen. His son, Frank, signed a document affirming his father's story and the FBI reached out to Moldea after his story was published. But a little twist to the end of the search reveals Moldea believes the FBI didn't look hard enough.

"I do think they missed this one spot," the writer says. "I think the body's there. We just can't find it." The final line references the fact that authorities didn't dig in the spot Moldea or Cappola had mentioned because radar scans showed nothing below the dirt.

Jimmy Hoffa's case is still open, though the infamous union figure was officially declared dead in 1982. His story has long been pop culture fodder and interest to true crime fans hoping to put the search to rest. Much like D.B. Cooper, the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa will always be a slice of speculation draped across people's minds.