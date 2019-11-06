Jimmy Carter Expected to Return to Teaching Sunday School Weeks After Falling, Fracturing Pelvis

Jimmy Carter may have suffered a fractured pelvis but that’s not stopping him from teaching Sunday school. The longest-living president, 95, was admitted “for observation and treatment” two weeks ago after falling inside of his home leading to a pelvic fracture. Thankfully it was a “minor” injury and Carter was “in good spirits” according to Pastor Tony Lowden who spoke with The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Now, he plans on returning to his church, Maranatha Baptist Church, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to teach Sunday school.

“President Carter said that it was important to him and I will do whatever I can to support him,” the Pastor explained. “His goal is to tell everybody about Christ. That is what he is passionate about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former President has been a regular instructor at the church for several years now. The Carter Center, which is a humanitarian organization that he founded after leaving office made a statement, saying, “He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes.”

This isn’t Carter’s first injury of the year, unfortunately. He hurt himself in two other times, one requiring surgery after breaking his hip at home in May which required 14 stitches, then suffering a black eye after falling in early last month. While he may have needed stitches after his fall, that didn’t stop him from doing volunteer work in Nashville, Tennessee, with Habitat for Humanity.

“I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville to build houses,” he told PEOPLE.

Despite his age, Carter managed to travel to Music City to help build homes for those in need, and even gave a little advice on how to live a long, meaningful life.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95-years-old. I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life,” he told the outlet.

“One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others. That’s what Rose and I have both tried to do,” he added.

Recently, Carter spoke about his near-death experience during his battle with brain cancer and admitted to a near 400 person congregation that he was at ease with knowing he might die a quick death.

“I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly,” he started to tell the church. “I obviously prayed about it. I didn’t ask God to lt me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I wa absolutely and completely at ease with death.”