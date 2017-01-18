Jillian Michaels: How to Have a Fit Pregnancy and Cut Through the ‘Bulls—‘

Jillian Michaels stopped by Us Weekly to share her best tips to getting back in shape after pregnancy. Plus, she shared a super tough workout challenge!

In her new book, Yeah Baby! The Modern Mama’s Guide to Mastering Pregnancy, Having a Healthy Baby, and Bouncing Back Better Than Ever, Michaels, 42, provides tips, workouts and meal plans for women who are expecting.

“I had zero interest in endeavoring into this world until my partner Heidi [Rhoades] became pregnant with our son,” Michaels told Us Weekly. “And because I do what I do, I’m capable of recognizing things in the health and wellness world that are bull—-.”

The former Biggest Loser trainer warns expecting mothers that it’s time to slow down the intensity during your second and third trimesters.

A little challenge move comin’ at ya this fine Friday! @zuzkalight likes to make me look bad by smokin’ my challenge moves. Do your worst stud. #friyay tag a friend you think can crush this. Compliments of @malibufitness A video posted by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

“When we start getting around to the second trimester […] you don’t want to be doing a ton of ballistic or explosive exercises like plyometric or Olympic lifts. You don’t want to be crunching, you don’t want to be rotating,” Michaels said. “This is not a great time to prove a point.”

So when should you start to get back into your old fitness pace? About six months postpartum, Michaels says. “You should get back to pre-pregnancy fitness level, be ready to bang it out.”

