Jerry Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse

Jeffrey Sandusky plead guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse on Friday.

Sandusky, 41, is the son of Jerry Sandusky, the disgraced Pennsylvania State University football coach who was convicted of sexual crimes against children in 2012.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sandusky’s charges, which originate in Centre County, Pennsylvania; stem from incidents with two young girls, as CNN reports.

In 2016, he asked one girl to send him explicit photos of herself. After that incident came to light, a girl came forward and told authorities Jeffrey had asked her for oral sex in 2013.

He apparently tried to convince them it was okay to engage with him because he “had studied medicine.”

Sandusky’s guilty plea will land him in jail for at least 3 years, with the judge being able to impose a sentence up to 8 years. Upon release, he will be forced to register as a sex offender.

“This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said.

His trial was set to begin next week, so a judge is expected to hand down a sentence soon.

Jerry, 73, is currently in the midst of a 30-60 year sentence for his numerous crimes against children while he was at Penn State.

