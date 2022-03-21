Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Due to Bacterial Infection Concerns

A popular Jergens moisturizer was recalled after some units showed the presence of a dangerous bacteria. Although exposure to Pluralibacter gergoviae is not hazardous to healthy people, those with weakened immune systems and other health problems could face serious side effects from infection. Kao USA Inc., which makes Jergens products, issued a voluntary recall on March 11.

The recall covers Jurgens Ultra Healing Moisturizer in 3 oz. and 10 oz. packages, produced between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021. Kao USA is still investigating the scope of the issue and asked consumers to stop using the recalled lotion. The affected product has already been removed from warehouses, and Kao is also working with retailers to make sure the products are pulled from store shelves.

The affected lot codes can be found printed on the back of 3 oz. bottles and the bottom of 10 oz. bottles. The UPC code for individual 3 oz. bottles is “019100109971” and “019100267114” for three packs. The UPC code for 10 oz. bottles is “019100109988.” The full list of affected lot codes can be found in Kao’s announcement, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Kao USA is also in contact with government regulators about the issue. “We are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future,” the company said. Consumers with questions can call Kao USA at 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com. Kao USA will send a postage-paid label and plastic bag that consumers can use to return the product. Anyone who has an adverse reaction caused by the product should contact the FDA’s MedWatch program at 888-463-6332 or online at FDA.gov/MedWatch.

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a naturally-occurring bacterium that could cause an infection. In October 2020, Kimberly-Clark recalled some packages of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and GentlePlus Flushable Wipes because they were contaminated with the same bacterium. When the recall was issued, Kimberly-Clark said it received “a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.” Like the new recall notice, Kimberly-Clark’s announcement pointed out that those with a weakened immune system, “serious pre-existing conditions, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection.”