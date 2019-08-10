Jeffrey Epstein Final Photos Released

Photos showing Jeffrey Epstein in the aftermath of his prison suicide have been released according to the New York Post. The disgraced financier and accused sex criminal was found hanged in his prison cell early on Saturday morning. A call was made to 911 around 6:30 a.m. with the photos of his arrival at the hospital coming an hour later.

The photos taken exclusively by The Post show Epstein being wheeled into York Downtown Hospital still dressed in his orange prison jumpsuit on a gurney while paramedics work to revive him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos exclusively at the New York Post.

Epstein was reportedly on suicide watch after another suicide attempt two weeks ago. He was found unconscious in his prison cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center with injuries to his neck. He was under surveillance following the incident but this had reportedly ended shortly before the suicide that took his life.

He was later declared dead at the hospital.

The former financier was arrested and facing child sex trafficking charges, similar to charges he had skated away from twelve years prior due to a deal that underwent heavy scrutiny thanks to a series of reports in the Miami Herald.

The suicide comes on the heels of a cache of around 2,000 documents that were unsealed as part of a federal civil case in New York according to the Miami Herald. The documents outline the allegations against Epstein, other people involved in his alleged scheme and notable names that have reported connections to Epstein’s actions.

According to CNN, the FBI and Department of Justice are set to open up an investigation into the circumstances that led to Epstein’s suicide. Attorney General William Barr announced the investigation shortly after the news broke on Saturday morning.

The Justice Department’s inspector general is opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General William Barr announced https://t.co/8E8DHUVOWd pic.twitter.com/1YKgFLfKNy — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 10, 2019

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” AG Barr’s statement said Saturday according to CNN. “In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

The Manhattan US Attorney also released a statement on Epstein’s suicide, calling the events “disturbing” and reiterating that investigators are still committed to seeing some justice for Epstein’s alleged victims.

Statement from USA for SDNY Geoffrey Berman on #Epstein emphasizes justice for victims and the conspiracy count against Epstein. pic.twitter.com/3kz8G1Bgj6 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) August 10, 2019

For those alleged victims, many are pointing out that this is a theft of justice.

“We are once again denied justice,” Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown shared ahead of a story on the victim’s reactions. Considering the circumstances of Epstein’s first sexual case and his “sweetheart deal,” this ending is not what his accusers were picturing.

Epstein’s crimes have been connected to several major names in recent months. This includes attorney Alan Dershowitz, President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew of the Royal Family. With his death, these connections remain speculative or relegated to social only.