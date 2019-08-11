Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Vent Anger Following Suicide: ‘I Will Never Have a Sense of Closure’

Jeffrey Epstein’s death on Saturday left his criminal cases unsolved, and his alleged victims are not happy. According to lawyer Lisa Bloom, these accusers are furious that Epstein did not live to see justice for his alleged crimes. However, they hope to get some restitution from his estate.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday morning from an apparent suicide, according to a report by CBS News. He was being held in Manhattan on federal sex trafficking charges, with accusers saying he kept underage girls as “slaves” for years on end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Bloom, who represents some of those accusers, they are not pleased that Epstein passed away just as the case against him was beginning to build. Bloom took to Twitter throughout the day on Saturday, illuminating how she and her clients felt.

I’m back on MSNBC in a minute talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide and how my clients and I will not allow him to escape justice even in death. Victims still deserve compensation for the devastation he inflicted on their lives. His estate must deliver justice to them. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/1ztFkwTBeB — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 10, 2019

“Predator Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. On behalf of the victims I represent, we would have preferred he lived to face justice,” she wrote in one tweet. “I am calling today for the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to freeze all his assets and hold them for his victims who are filing civil cases. Their lives have been shattered by his sexual assaults, their careers derailed. They deserve full and fair compensation NOW.”

Bloom went on to state that Epstein’s apparent suicide betrayed a “consciousness of guilt,” inferring that the financier knew that he was guilty of these crimes and perhaps many more.

“But he knew. He knew he was guilty, and all his money would not prevent the inevitable conviction. He knew justice was coming and he could not face it,” she wrote.

Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide means one thing and one thing only: consciousness of guilt.

He was charged with only two counts. But he knew. He knew he was guilty, and all his money would not prevent the inevitable conviction. He knew justice was coming and he could not face it. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 10, 2019

Bloom later went on MSNBC live in the early afternoon, discussing how she and her clients intended to proceed with their cases following this shocking turn. Bloom stated that they would “not allow him to escape justice even in death.”

“Victims still deserve compensation for the devastation he inflicted on their lives. His estate must deliver justice to them,” she added.

Finally, Bloom shared one of her clients’ feelings in her own words after the broadcast was over. The attorney posted a screenshot of a note written on a phone, apparently by one of Epstein’s accusers.

From one of my Jeffrey Epstein victim clients this morning. pic.twitter.com/8gRozyQPMP — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 10, 2019

“I will never have a sense of closure now,” she wrote. “I’m angry as hell that the prison could have allowed this to happen and that I and his other victims will never see him face the consequences for his horrendous actions.”

“I hope that whoever allowed this to happen, also faces some type of consequence,” she continued. “You stole from us, the huge piece of healing that we needed to move on with our lives.”

This sentiment was widely shared on Saturday, with pundits remarking on how unlikely it was for a high profile, high-security prisoner like Epstein to go through with suicide without being caught. Some even speculated that Epstein could have brought other powerful abusers down with him had he lived to go to trial. So far, there are no credible reports of foul play.