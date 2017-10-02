Attorney General Jeff Sessions Releases Statement on Vegas Terrorism Incident

Attorney General Jess Sessions has delivered a statement about the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas that claimed the lives of more than 50 people, ABC News reports.

JUST IN: AG Sessions on Vegas shooting: “To the many families whose lives have been changed forever…we offer you our prayers.” pic.twitter.com/UUG1JbgiTu — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Sessions explained that he is working with top law enforcement officials to determine the facts of the horrific incident.

“I met with FBI Director Wray this morning. The investigation into the horrific shooting last night in Las Vegas is ongoing. I also spoke to Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo today. I expressed my gratitude for the courageous work of his officers through the night and offered him the full support of the FBI, the ATF, and the entire Department of Justice as he takes the lead investigating this incident,” Sessions said in the statement.

“To the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this heinous act, we offer you our prayers and our promise that we will do everything in our power to get justice for your loved ones,” the statement continued.

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire on the concert goers below from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas.

The death toll is currently being listed as “over 50,” however, the police department will not put an exact number on it at this time. Law enforcement officers are still working to evacuate the area and find people who were hiding during the attack.

In addition to the 50 people killed, another 400 were injured, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

The act of domestic terrorism was committed by 64-year-old Las Vegas man, Stephen Paddock. Police are saying that Paddock acted alone and that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot before the first responders made it into his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay resort.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654.