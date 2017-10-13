Jason Momoa’s 2011 Crude Joke at ‘GOT’ Panel Resurfaces Amid Discussions of Hollywood Sexual Harassment

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he “got to rape beautiful women.” men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017



A 2011 clip of Justice League actor Jason Momoa making a rape joke went viral on Twitter Thursday amid discussions of sexual harassment by men in Hollywood.

In the video taken from a San Diego Comic Con panel, Momoa jokes he loved working on Game of Thrones because he “got to rape beautiful women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Elizabeth. She first tweeted about it on Oct. 9. “Tonight i saw a disgusting clip of jason momoa making a rape joke and i am absolutely repulsed,” she wrote.

Today, she finally tweeted a 30-second excerpt from the panel.

“But as far as sci-fi/fantasy, I love that genre,” Momoa said. “There’s so many things you can’t do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it… rape beautiful women, you know?”

At that point, the audience laughed, but the other actors on the panel were uncomfortable. As the laughter continued, Momoa said, “Next question?” He then used his jacket to cover his face.

Momoa later issued an apology on Instagram, calling his joke “distasteful” and a “tasteless comment.”

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

After the video was posted, Twitter users reacted quickly with disappointment.

I shoulda known Jason Momoa was too fine to be worth a damn. Wow. https://t.co/EmuqEsknzo — king crissle (@crissles) October 12, 2017



What the fuck are you doing Steve Harvey? Nene what the fuck were you thinking? Are you smoking crack Jason Momoa? — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) October 12, 2017



Then again, others thought it was unfair to bring up the joke six years after the fact.

Jason Momoa answers a question off the cuff in 2011 about rape in Game of Thrones, people laugh in the audience. Twitter 2017: pic.twitter.com/7iBjyGfJPh — Cayman (@cshutter) October 12, 2017



Jason Momoa makes a bad joke 6 years ago about rape & nobody bats an eye.

Twitter find the clip years later, and NOW everyone’s outraged?? pic.twitter.com/Pmbp6M68Ck — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) October 12, 2017



Damn, don’t go after Jason Momoa for a crude joke he made a long ass time ago. Come on, people! #JusticeLeague — Webbed wonder (@SpideParker) October 12, 2017



The video surfaced on Twitter amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Last week, the New York Times published a bombshell report on the sexual harassment claims against him that go back decades.

Momoa’s Justice League co-star Ben Affleck has also been accused of sexual harassment after a 2003 clip of him groping actress Hilarie Burton surfaced. Affleck later apologized for his behavior on the show.