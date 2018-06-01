Jared Fogle Reportedly Still Sending Creepy Messages to Women from Behind Bars

Disgraced Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is reportedly continuing to message women from behind bars.

Jared Fogle, the former Subway spokesperson who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for “possessing child pornography and traveling to pay for sex with minors,” is reportedly still sending creepy messages to a number of women by using a federal prison chat forum, all while remaining behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood, Colorado.

“Jared is emailing my friend and God knows how many other women and girls! I think it’s gross they would allow child molesters access to the internet. Prisons should be monitoring it,” a woman who spoke under the condition of anonymity told Radar Online. “I told her there is nothing fascinating about a child molester. Especially one who is looking for new victims!”

The messages, which the publication obtained, are allegedly dated Feb. 27 and include Fogle begging for X-rated images from the women. According to a corrections expert, the 40-year-old’s chat room time is a violation of prison regulations.

“Under the current regulations, he [Fogle] should not have access to the internet,” John Webster, managing director of National Prison and Sentencing Consultants, said.

Official U.S. Department of Justice documents even state that inmates convicted of “soliciting minors for sexual activity, or possession/distribution of child pornography through the internet or other means” are prohibited access to the internet.

This would not be the first time that the former Subway spokesman has had NSFW conversations with women from his jail cell. In March, it was reported that Fogle had several phonecalls with an unidentified woman, during which he discussed amateur pornography, his love of “big boobs,” and requested X-rated images to be sent to him in the mail.

“You can definitely send pictures, yeah. Absolutely…You can’t show boobs or p— or anything like that. You know, I mean, but other than that,” he said during one conversation. “You can definitely send pictures, yeah. Absolutely…You can’t show boobs or p— or anything like that. You know, I mean, but other than that. I like everything. I don’t know. I mean, I like, I like big boobs.”

Fogle was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 after he was found to be in possession of child pornography and traveled across state lines to have sex with a minor. He pleaded guilty to the charges, though he has since mounted several attempts to overturn his conviction, even petitioning President Donald Trump for a pardon.