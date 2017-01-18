Jana Kramer’s Trick to Get Her Through Any Tough Workout

(Photo: Photo via CMT)

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of actress and country singer Jana Kramer on Dancing With The Stars, you’re in for a treat. The 32-year-old new mom looks fantastic (maybe we should take up dancing every day?) on the dancing competition show, and we couldn’t help but wonder about her diet and fitness routine.

It turns out that Kramer is a big fan of running. “Running is my therapy,” she said. “It’s the time when I let the thoughts come in and then release them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While on tour, she’ll go for a run and do some resistance band. Her go-to playlist? Eminem — and sometimes no music at all!

“If I’m out on the trails, I like running with no music at all. If I’m on a treadmill and having a rough time, I listen to Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’ over and over.”

And just like you and me, working out isn’t all smiles for the country music superstar. But she has a pretty genius trick to get through a grueling workout (even running can take its toll on Kramer!).

“I have such a love-hate relationship with running. The first 15 minutes, I hate it. I have to tell myself, ‘You’re fine. You can do this.’ After I get past that first 15 minutes, though, I feel like I can run forever.”

A photo posted by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 20, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

Touring can take its toll on a body, especially while training that hard. That’s why Kramer makes sure to eat healthy, but also to reward herself every once in a while.

She’ll eat snacks like a rice cake with peanut butter and bananas, and she’ll eat a veggie burger for dinner, but if there’s a catered event with, say, fried chicken, Kramer says she won’t deprive herself.

“On the road, it’s really hard to eat good because you’re having catered food and a lot of the times it’s fried chicken,” she told Shape.com. “So I have to indulge in the fried chicken every once in a while because it’s good. But I’m not having fried chicken every day.”

Sounds like “everything in moderation” is Kramer’s mantra, and we couldn’t agree more!

Featured image