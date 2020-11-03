James Comey's Election Day Tweet Is Getting Slammed Right Now

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a 2020 presidential election PSA on Tuesday, and Twitter did not respond kindly. Comey faced disdain from both ends of the political spectrum, and his tweet seemed to briefly unite Americans on Election Day. Comey himself indicated that he was voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Vote for your country," Comey wrote on Tuesday morning. He included a photo of himself in a Biden Harris 2020 t-shirt, drinking from a Biden Harris mug. However, even supporters of the Biden campaign were not pleased with the endorsement, believing that Comey cost Democrats the presidential election in 2016. Meanwhile, supporters of President Donald Trump recalled that Trump fired Comey in 2017, and that Comey has been speaking out against Trump ever since.

Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk — James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020

Comey will likely hold a confusing place in history for his participation in the United States' political drama over the last four years. He is disliked by Democrats because he went public with the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server just two weeks before the 2016 election, yet did not do so with the investigation into Russian interference on Trump's behalf. However, once Trump took office Comey appeared to stand up to him, resulting in his dismissal.

Comey wrote a memoir about the whole experience titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, published in 2018. The book was adapted into a Showtime special last month called The Comey Rule, which got mixed reviews. Still, the response to his tweet made it clear that Americans are still not sure how to feel about Comey. Here is a look at the conversation.