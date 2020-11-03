James Comey's Election Day Tweet Is Getting Slammed Right Now
Former FBI Director James Comey posted a 2020 presidential election PSA on Tuesday, and Twitter did not respond kindly. Comey faced disdain from both ends of the political spectrum, and his tweet seemed to briefly unite Americans on Election Day. Comey himself indicated that he was voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Vote for your country," Comey wrote on Tuesday morning. He included a photo of himself in a Biden Harris 2020 t-shirt, drinking from a Biden Harris mug. However, even supporters of the Biden campaign were not pleased with the endorsement, believing that Comey cost Democrats the presidential election in 2016. Meanwhile, supporters of President Donald Trump recalled that Trump fired Comey in 2017, and that Comey has been speaking out against Trump ever since.
Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk— James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020
Comey will likely hold a confusing place in history for his participation in the United States' political drama over the last four years. He is disliked by Democrats because he went public with the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server just two weeks before the 2016 election, yet did not do so with the investigation into Russian interference on Trump's behalf. However, once Trump took office Comey appeared to stand up to him, resulting in his dismissal.
Comey wrote a memoir about the whole experience titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, published in 2018. The book was adapted into a Showtime special last month called The Comey Rule, which got mixed reviews. Still, the response to his tweet made it clear that Americans are still not sure how to feel about Comey. Here is a look at the conversation.
Do More
Yes I know voting feels like a very small thing but it is truly the only possible thing any of us can do to save the country from a malignant narcissistic wannabe-fascist. Literally nothing else a single person could have done for our country other than cast a ballot in 2020. https://t.co/3XyzR2t4a7— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 3, 2020
Acknowledge your sins. https://t.co/AiQyeusLZE— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 3, 2020
Many Americans were angry at Comey for promoting voting as the solution to the Trump administration, believing that he could have done more from his position as FBI director before now.prevnext
Stay Out of It
Stay out of it girl— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 3, 2020
Please, for the love of God, go away. https://t.co/w827YcqNqy— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 3, 2020
People on both ends of the political spectrum advised Comey to "stay out of" the political discourse on Election Day giving his contentious role in Trump's presidency. Those supporting Trump and Biden alike both have reasons for distrusting Comey and his endorsements.prevnext
But Her Emails
Trying not to cost the democrats the election again? https://t.co/nlWh7USgx7— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2020
People like to say the polls got it wrong in 2016. What actually happened was Comey announced an inquiry into Clinton’s emails a few days before the election and the polls shifted dramatically. Anyway, better late than never. https://t.co/5Qd032Vy4g— April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) November 3, 2020
Many responders referenced Comey's part in the 2016 election, when he publicly acknowledged the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server, but not the investigation into Russian interference in the election. They suggested that this "cost the Democrats the election."prevnext
The Comey Rule
I watched that drama about you, The Comey Rule, it was so anti trump that I switched it off, he did right to fire you.— Politically homeless conservative (@JulieBrexitdone) November 3, 2020
Many responses referenced The Comey Rule, the Showtime dramatization of Comey's dismissal from the White House. It was based on Comey's memoir, and Comey was played by Jeff Daniels in what many critics called a self-serving narrative.prevnext
Bias
“Non political unbiased” fired FBI Director SHOWS HIS BIAS AGAIN hoping for a Democrat win to avoid a orange jumpsuit waiting for him in a #Trump2020 admin— GaPeach🍑4Trump⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 (@GA_peach3102) November 3, 2020
😱 https://t.co/P4G2N3iyKW pic.twitter.com/Pp77ADcHfH
Although Comey is no longer a public servant, many commenters thought it was still unprofessional for him to express any political bias on a public forum.prevnext
Memory
Surprised you could remember who you were gonna Vote for, since you couldn’t remember anything at your last Congressional Hearing.— KS (@BrokenSoldier25) November 3, 2020
Some users quipped about Comey's memory, referencing his congressional testimony in the hearings about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Comey often responded that he "couldn't recall" the answers to questions he got at the time.prevnext
Scapegoat
Libs Cons— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2020
🤝
Dunking on Comey https://t.co/rraj0ggYG8
For better or worse, Americans were united in their distaste for Comey and his commentary on Tuesday. Many acknowledged that he was getting roasted from both sides, and appreciated this slim sign that there was something that could bring Americans together even now.prev