Lil Jon Has Heated Response After Being Asked to Endorse Donald Trump

Lil Jon is setting the record straight on whether or not he plans to put his support behind President Donald Trump amid the 2020 presidential election. Just days before voters headed to the polls for Election Day, the rapper offered a heated, four-word response to a fan asking if he would follow the lead of a handful of other Black and Latinx entertainers by endorsing the president and his bid for re-election.

The exchange began on Thursday, Oct. 29 after a fan asked the musician to "please join" fellow musicians Lil Pump and Lil Wayne "in supporting our great president." Pump had endorsed Trump on Oct. 25, with Lil Wayne following suit just four days later on Oct. 29. Lil Jon, however, made it clear to fans that they should not expect him to do the same, responding to the fans request with an all caps response reading, "HOW ABOUT F– NOOOOOO."

HOW ABOUT FUCKKKK NOOOOOO https://t.co/Yo9KRvt93j — LILJON (@LilJon) October 30, 2020

Lil Jon, as many know, has personal history with the president, having appeared on the NBC series The Celebrity Apprentice during Season 11, which was followed by his appearance on All-Star Celebrity Apprentice just two years later, both of which were hosted by Trump. In 2016, the musician had opened up about his experiences with the president, revealing that Trump had referred to him as "Uncle Tom," a racial slur, though he had stopped using the term after being approached by those working on the show.

"When this 'Uncle Tom' incident happened on Celebrity Apprentice in the boardroom several of my cast mates and I addressed Mr. Trump immediately when we heard the comment," he wrote on Twitter. "I can't say if he knew what he was actually saying or not, but he did stop using that term once we explained its offensiveness. I also want to be clear that I don't agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run of President."

The president was later asked about the incident in 2018, though he denied knowing who Lil Jon was, stating, according to a The Washington Post report, "I don't know who Lil Jon is. I really don't." After being reminded, he denied that the incident had taken place, stating, "I would never do that, and I don't use racist remarks. I have never used racist remarks."