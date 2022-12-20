Jake Tapper's Daughter 'Almost Died' Due to Misdiagnosis

Jake Tapper's 15-year-old daughter Alice Tapper has shared a frightening story of medical misdiagnosis in a new op-ed published by CNN. The teenager wrote about her experience in the emergency room in November of 2021 suffering from a handful of acute, painful symptoms. The doctors' slow response to her extreme pain made Alice question the entire medical system in the U.S.

Alice described an alarming weekend in November of 2021 when she went to the emergency room with a combination of gastrointestinal symptoms and feverish symptoms. In spite of her acute pain, she claims the doctors she encountered at two separate hospitals dismissed her illness as a viral infection that would pass on its own. They gave her surface-level tests for appendicitis, but declined to follow up with tests like sonograms or x-rays. She felt that they simply weren't taking her pleas very seriously.

"I felt helpless," she wrote. "My condition wasn't the only thing that alarmed me; so did the lack of recognition I received from the hospital. I was not being heard; when I described to the doctors how much pain I was in, they responded with condescending looks."

After at least a couple of days passed like this, Alice's father, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, called the hospital administrator to beg for more thorough tests. Alice believes this is what finally prompted the doctors to look closer, and an x-ray immediately revealed that she was suffering from a perforated appendix. This is a condition demanding swift and timely treatment, so the days she spent in the hospital accepting IV fluids and over-the-counter pain medication were dangerous.

Alice was rushed into surgery within hours, and then spent over a week in the hospital recovering. Her personal story comprised only about half of her op-ed, however. The rest mused about the medical industry itself and why certain patients might be misdiagnosed or not taken seriously by doctors. Even sticking to specific situations similar to her own, the data seemed damning – she cited research showing that up to 15 percent of appendicitis cases are missed when children are first hospitalized, despite the fact that it is the most common surgical emergency in children.

Alice's cited another article which found that, in general, girls are less likely to be listened to and taken seriously by doctors than boys, implying a pattern sexism in this area. However, she kept her call to action specific, writing: "Hospitals need to change the way they assess and diagnose appendicitis because it can frequently present in atypical ways." She shared other stories of misdiagnoses like hers, including one that had a tragic, fatal ending. She concluded: "I still can't believe this happened to me – and I don't want it to happen to anyone else."