Jake Tapper Calls out White House for Not Honoring Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

The chaotic scene that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which was caused by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters, left multiple people dead. One of those individuals was Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died while fighting rioters who made their way into the Capitol. Traditionally, flags are flown at half-mast in tribute to fallen authorities. However, Trump has not ordered flags to be flown at half-mast as of yet (flags at the Capitol were flown at half-mast on Saturday in tribute to Sicknick). CNN journalist Jake Tapper pointed out this fact on Twitter, effectively drawing the connection between Trump's actions and what led to the Capitol mob.

On Twitter, Tapper wrote that the "big tell" when it comes to the White House is that they have not yet paid tribute to Sicknick by flying their flags at half-mast. It was announced on Thursday that Sicknick died due to the injuries that he sustained at the Capitol riot. According to Business Insider, the officer "was injured while physically engaging with protesters." Authorities added, "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries." Multiple publications, including the Associated Press, reported that Sicknick was killed from brain injuries after being struck on the head with a fire extinguisher by one of the rioters at the scene. The New York Times reported that while Vice President Mike Pence reached out to Sicknick's family to offer his condolences, Trump has not yet done so.

The big tell is the WH flag is not at half staff in memory of Capitol Police Officer Sicknick. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 9, 2021

Since the White House flag has not been flown at half-mast in tribute to Sicknick, many individuals on social media became incensed by this news. And they had plenty to say about the situation.