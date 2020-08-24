Jacob Blake Shooting: Onlookers Demand Justice After Wisconsin Police Fire on Black Man Entering His SUV

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a White police officer, onlookers are demand justice after seeing the police fire on him while he was entering his SUV. Then incident was caught in camera, with two officers seen following Blake while having their guns drawn. As he attempted to enter his vehicle, one of the officers pulls on his shirt, and then fires after Blake resists. He was shot seven times in the back.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers commented on the disturbing footage, saying, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country." Evers added, "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites." The officers have since been placed on leave, and Blake is said to be in stable condition. Scroll down to read what others are saying about the situation.