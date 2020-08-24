Jacob Blake Shooting: Onlookers Demand Justice After Wisconsin Police Fire on Black Man Entering His SUV
In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a White police officer, onlookers are demand justice after seeing the police fire on him while he was entering his SUV. Then incident was caught in camera, with two officers seen following Blake while having their guns drawn. As he attempted to enter his vehicle, one of the officers pulls on his shirt, and then fires after Blake resists. He was shot seven times in the back.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers commented on the disturbing footage, saying, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country." Evers added, "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites." The officers have since been placed on leave, and Blake is said to be in stable condition. Scroll down to read what others are saying about the situation.
Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now. His children should not be traumatized from watching their father being shot repeatedly in the back by police. His family deserves justice. How many names of Black Americans must we say until this stops? https://t.co/7ATN2iDMHX— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 24, 2020
Arrest and convict the cops who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.— Casey Neistat (@Casey) August 24, 2020
Raise your hand if you agree the cop who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back should be arrested immediately ✋!— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 24, 2020
JACOB BLAKE
SAY HIS NAME.
No justice No Peace✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿— avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) August 24, 2020
We cannot ignore the fact that our kids are watching, whether it's Jacob Blake's children, Gianna Floyd, or countless boys and girls around the country simply watching the news. We have to ask ourselves how this trauma is impacting the next generation—and how we combat it.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 24, 2020
Say what you want about “good cops,” but you don’t shoot a man in his back 7 times unless you are trying to kill him - and any system that allows this to happen on a regular basis isn’t worth shit and needs to be replaced. #defundthepolice #JacobBlake— Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) August 24, 2020
What took place last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is absolutely horrifying.
I am praying for Jacob Blake’s survival and for the well-being of his three children.
The officers involved must be held accountable. A full and impartial investigation is needed IMMEDIATELY.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 24, 2020
Kenosha officers did NOT serve and protect Jacob Blake. They shot him MULTIPLE times in the back while his sons watched. DEMAND action & change against police brutality & excessive use of force in WI and nationwide! Sign the #JusticeForJacobBlake petition: https://t.co/fIN8D6zhDa— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020
There is not a training that will convince people to value Black lives like Jacob Blake's.
Redefine public safety as guaranteeing the health, education, and prosperity of the people.
What we have now cannot be reformed. #BlackLivesMatter— Jess Scarane for Senate (@JessforDelaware) August 24, 2020
As Jacob Blake fights for his life today the Killers of Elijah McClain (who was killed a year ago today ) and Breonna Taylor have still not been arrested. these are murderers in uniform of innocent people ,arrest them— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 24, 2020
Yesterday, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. His kids watched from the car. Today, we woke to grieve yet again.
We need a full and transparent investigation. https://t.co/9X7l25nq8d— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2020
Jacob Blake was shot in front of his 3 children. Thankfully he is still alive and in stable condition. These officers must be charged immediately.— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 24, 2020
"We need to have change, we need to be better."
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reacted to the news of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot by police.
(via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/s1AfPB9dtU— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2020
I'm praying for Jacob Blake today.
I'm standing with everyone who believes justice must be served in this horrific case and too many others like it.
Black lives matter.
Black lives matter.
Black lives matter.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 24, 2020
#JacobBlake was shot seven times in the back, in front of his children, by the Kenosha police — a heinous act of violence against Black lives.
We must investigate and end systemic injustice in policing.
My prayers go out to Mr. Blake and his family as he fights for his life. pic.twitter.com/BB0UVmdyA5— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 24, 2020
If @KenoshaPolice truly want justice for #JacobBlake they’ll find a way to get it. If not, they’ll find an excuse.
We’re watching and demanding that your department do the right thing.
Fire. Arrest. Prosecute.#BlackLivesMatter— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 24, 2020
Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by police.
In the back.
In front of his children.
Black Americans continue to experience disproportionate violence at the hands of police. Until we address it and stop it, our country will never know true equality.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 24, 2020
And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020
The police who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times must be fired, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Congress cannot wait any longer to act forcefully to end the horrific violence against Black Americans at the hands of police.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 24, 2020
Jacob Blake is in the ICU fighting for his life. He should be home with his babies. Police shot him in the back 7 times in front of his children.
Mark my words we’re going to fight for accountability just as hard as you’re fighting to survive & make it home to your family Jacob. pic.twitter.com/8dcooPWSJn— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 24, 2020