Jacob Blake: CNN Slammed for Depicting 'Fiery' Protests in Kenosha as 'Mostly Peaceful'

As nightly protests continue to occur in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, CNN is facing backlash over its coverage. On Tuesday night, as Kenosha entered a third evening of protests, CNN national correspondent Omar Jimenez reported live from the scene, with a chyron at the bottom of the screen reading, "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING."

CNN sure can turn a phrase! “Fiery but mostly peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/pFpFYQtIbh — Mike (@Doranimated) August 27, 2020

Protests have been ongoing ever since officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake at point-blank range seven times in the back. The incident was caught by a bystander, with the footage quickly going viral and sparking unrest. In response, protesters have been taking to the streets, with some demonstrations resulting in damage to buildings. Multiple vehicles have also been set on fire. On Tuesday night, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse reportedly opened fire on protesters with an AR-15, killing two and injuring a third. He had traveled to Kenosha from Antioch, Illinois. Blake's family, meanwhile, has called for peaceful demonstrations.

CNN's chyron set against a fiery backdrop immediately drew criticism, with some social media users slamming the network for how they are covering the events unfolding in Kenosha. Scroll on to see the reaction to CNN's coverage.