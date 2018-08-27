Photo Captures Scene of Mass Shooting in Downtown Jacksonville at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

Shots were fired during a livestreaming of the Madden NFL 19 tournament at the Jacksonville Landing shopping center in Jacksonville, Florida; and photos and video of the scene were posted on social media.

Sources told News4Jax that four people are dead.

Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Police told people to stay away from the area, reports News4Jax. Witnesses said they saw people being taken out of the GLHF Game Bar, which hosted the livestreaming in its game room, being taken out on stretchers.

#Jacksonville officers are asking everyone to avoid the area around the Landing after a mass shooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bpYziNFZHc — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead at the scene. During a brief press conference, Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed there is not a second suspect.

More photos from downtown #Jacksonville where @ActionNewsJax is hearing a shooting took place at the Landing. Fire rescue transported at least one person moments ago pic.twitter.com/vkbYiD8omo — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

The wounded victims were rushed to Memorial Hospital and UF Health Hospital.

This is at the corner of Bay Street and Laura in downtown #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iyPw4tMvv1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Police closed Bay Street from Pearl to Main Street during the police investigation. They asked for anyone still hiding in The Landing to call 911 so they can locate them and get them out safely.

Mass shooting scene in downtown Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/DR6MAoCZH2 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville,” a spokesperson for EA, the company behind the Madden games, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

The shooting came on the last day of a deadly weekend in Jacksonville. On Friday night, a 19-year-old boy was killed after a high school football game. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were also injured, reports Jacksonville.com.

“Last night a Friday-night gathering of sports and community fellowship at a high school was devastated by senseless gang violence,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Saturday. “I have stressed that we must redouble our commitment to showing young people that crime and violence is not the path.”

