Ivanka Trump Wishes Followers a Happy Hanukkah, But Gets Impeachment Insults in Return

Sunday night is the first night of Hanukkah, and Ivanka Trump wished everyone a happy holiday on Twitter. While many of President Donald Trump‘s supporters appreciated the sentiments from his daughter and White House senior advisor, others tossed in several replies mentioning the president’s recent impeachment last week. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment.

“Happy [Hanukkah]!” Trump tweeted. “May your Holiday Season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

President Trump also shared an official statement from himself and First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday.

“Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah,” the president’s statement read.

The statement continued: “As our Jewish brothers and sisters gather around the menorah each night, we pray for a memorable and blessed celebration of the Festival of Lights. May the light of the menorah and the fellowship of family and friends fill your hearts with happiness and a renewed sense of faith.”

Trump’s holiday greetings tweet caught the attention of critics, who pointed out that the holiday is starting just days after Trump was impeached.

“I’d say same to you, but your enabling of your #impeached father’s White supremacist, bigoted, racist and anti Semitic agendas is a shanda that at the very least warrants you to stop using your adopted Judaism as a political prop for your psychotic, pathological propagandist pop,” one critic tweeted.

“Unless you are one of the 72000 immigrant minors in jails,” another person tweeted, referencing the thousands of immigrants being detained in jails.

Others tweeted memes critical of President Trump’s administration and Trump herself.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The vote followed an inquiry into his July phone call with the Ukrainian president, in which Trump asked a foreign country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden before he would release Congressionally approved military aide to Ukraine.

In an interview with Face The Nation, Trump said the impeachment has “energized” her father and claimed that support for impeachment has “decreased over time.” However, the first poll since the House vote, conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, showed 52 percent of respondents supporting the articles of impeachment and 43 percent opposing them.

Photo credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images