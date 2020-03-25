Ivanka Trump’s Tweet About ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ Viral Video Is Catching Some Flak

Ivanka Trump recently tweeted out a “Hungry Hungry Hippos” viral video, but the daughter of President Trump is suddenly catching some flak over it. In the clip originally shared by ABC News, a group of seniors in a retirement home are seen playing a version of the game where they are wheeled toward a pile of colorful plastic balls while holding poles with baskets attached. As in the smaller-scale version of the game, the goal os for the seniors to grab as many balls as they can while being wheeled back and forth.

After posting the clip, Trump started getting responses from other users, with one writing, “The very people your father wants to sacrifice for the economy.” This comment appears to be in reference to Donald Trump‘s approach to handling the current coronavirus pandemic, which is most detrimental to the elderly. “Every single one of these people could die because of your father’s actions. He went golfing and called it a hoax when he was told it about it,” someone else added.

“Ah, but I was so much older then…I’m younger than that now” An epic game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, courtesy of a nursing home in Wales! #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/DpP4HLhWZA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

Yesterday your dad suggested that they all die for the greater economic good. People don’t forget things like that. — Maybe We Ain’t Us? (@spidersknee) March 24, 2020

These are the sacrifices that Daddy and the GOP are suggesting in their “get back to work”message the past few days. This is cute, but the people should be 6 feet apart. — Independent_lefty (@independent_r21) March 24, 2020

The Trumps don’t understand anything. This is them partying at Mar-a-Lago in MARCH. pic.twitter.com/Ct1TEL0HRM — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) March 24, 2020

Absolutely clueless — Patty Clark (@PClark2016) March 24, 2020

Your master want them to die, so the down can rise 🙈 — Atle Larsen 🇧🇻 (@atlet1972) March 24, 2020

Looks like the Democrat Hoax is a whole bunch of fun! — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) March 24, 2020

I bet they would love to play pic.twitter.com/9JY9f5RYAy — RaisedByMadea247 (@RMadea247) March 24, 2020

BOYCOTT ANYTHING THAT HAS TO DO WITH TRUMP NAME ON IT — Biff Malibu (@BiffMalibu10) March 24, 2020

You live in a bubble — FlattenTheCurve (@moomies2) March 24, 2020

What’s your point? — Nikki Simmons (@tristelle4) March 24, 2020

Trump wants them all dead now, because “economy.” — NoelSwansong (@Noel21158679) March 24, 2020

Your daddy wants us all to die. Tell him to RESIGN #NepotismBarbie — CV Druhan (@CvDruhan) March 24, 2020

Really sweet but you realize if they were here, in the newly emerging epicenter of #COVID19 that would be having them play #TrumpsRun, the reality version of Logan’s Run.

Don’t be a #COVIDIDIOTS #SocialDistancing https://t.co/TVHhqBYe5w — #WWJCD✌💚🌎☀ (@GreenJeanASSET) March 24, 2020

You’re an unelected, unqualified @WhiteHouse grifter, who needs to resign. — WhenRightIsWrong (@Right_All_Wrong) March 24, 2020

Poor Ivanka. Trying to get us to like her. Why don’t you post a video of children making your products in China? — I.say.WTF.a.lot 🙄🌊 (@_MyNameIsDee) March 24, 2020

At least Wales doesn’t have a GOP saying let the old people sacrifice themselves for the good of the economy.



When you look in the mirror do you see a fraud? — BrotherMatthew 🌊🇺🇸🌊🧙‍♀️⚜️ (@STPFreak) March 24, 2020

Your father is hurting his supporters with his ignorance. You are complicit.https://t.co/Bxr7ljXvy7 https://t.co/lZfBhEmHOn — Know YourWorth (@KYourworth) March 24, 2020