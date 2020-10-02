Ivanka Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Father Donald's Diagnosis

✖

Ivanka Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, after her father, President Donald Trump, was given a positive diagnosis for the virus. According to the Independent, both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kusher have been tested for COVID-19, and both tests came back negative. However, both the President and First Lady, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Early Friday morning, Donald Trump, 74, tweeted that he and and his wife had tested positive for the virus, and that they would be quarantining for the time being. USA Today reports that White House officials have said Trump is "feeling mild symptoms" of the virus at this time. Ahead of the President's diagnosis, it was reported that one of his advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks had travelled with Trump to his debate with Joe Biden this week, and neither were said to have been wearing masks while around one another.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

First Lady Melania, 50, has also issued a statement on the situation, saying, "As too many Americans have done this year, [the President] & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

NPR reports that White House physician Sean Conley confirmed the positive diagnosis for both Trump and his wife. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," he said in a memo dated Oct. 1. Conley added that he and the White House staff will keep a "vigilant watch" over the First Couple.

The outlet also noted that a White House official was quoted as saying, that Trump is "fine now. He's in good spirits." The official added, "He'll be OK, the doctor's optimistic. He'll get treatment. We're in a pretty good place to treat this." The official also said, "From a continuity standpoint — listen, we'll be fine, we'll figure out a way to do it. The vice president can step in where he needs to. The president is obviously going to want to be very engaged — and he will be. As you know, he's not one to sit still."