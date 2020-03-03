Ivanka Trump Playfully Shows off Her ‘Many New Friends’ Amid Trip to India With Photoshopped Images

Ivanka Trump thanked the people of India for their “warmth” on Sunday while retweeting photoshopped images of herself. The White House adviser traveled with President Donald Trump on his recent trip to India, and it sounds like she had a good time. However, her tweet on Sunday left some confused about how she truly felt.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner accompanied the president on his two-day trip to India this week. They visited some of the most famous sites in the country, including the Taj Mahal where they posed for a picture together.

The image spurred a trend of Photoshopping, as users either inserted themselves into the picture or else took Ivanka out and put her somewhere else. In the post she retweeted, there was a photo of a teenager taking the place of Kushner, a photo of an older man grabbing her wrist and another of herself sitting on the back of a bicycle while a young man pedaled in front.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. …I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

“I appreciated the warmth of the Indian people. …I made many new friends!!!” Ivanka wrote.

Her followers were not sure if this was sarcasm or if Ivanka was trying to “get in on the joke.” The post she retweeted came from a verified Indian journalist named Aditya Chaudhary, who was responding to Indian musician Diljit Dosanjh. Both have large followings, but Ivanka was not tagged in their exchange, which led some to think she had been “name-searching” herself on Twitter.

“This is creepy. Even for you,” one person wrote.

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

“Extremely creepy and chilling. What is she trying to convey here. Is it that she is attractive to Indian men and that they desire her?” added another. “That family is just creepy and toxic. I at one time wanted to know why they did what they did. But I’m past that point. I don’t want to know.”

In another tweet, Ivanka responded directly to Dosanjh, writing: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Ivanka was with President Trump’s entourage visiting India on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. They attended the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, then flew to Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located. From there they went to Delhi, where President Trump met with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The president returned to the U.S. on Thursday.