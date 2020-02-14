Ivanka Trump's Valentine's Photo of Husband Jared Kushner Sparks Flurry of Memes

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, marked Valentine's Day by sharing a photo of her husband, fellow senior advisor, Jared Kushner. As with any message from a member of the Trump family, it was quickly met with memes and comments from social media users. They ranged the full gamut from support to anger.

My Love. My Champion. My Rock. My Valentine! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sRNEdd39iI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 14, 2020

"My love. My champion. My rock. My Valentine!" Trump wrote on Twitter, along with a heat emoji. Trump, 38, marked the first anniversary of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative on Wednesday with a speech at the State Department before the introduction of the "W-GDP Act."

The rare bipartisan legislation was introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat. A companion bill is set to be introduced in the House by Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican, and Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat.

"This legislation would permanently authorize W-GDP and establish women's economic empowerment as a core facet of the United States foreign policy, in line with the President's own national security strategy," Trump said Wednesday, reported CNN. She added it will "permanently elevate these efforts at the State Department by establishing for the first time ever in legislation an office of women's empowerment led by an ambassador-at-large."

The goal for the W-GDP initiative is to promote and enable women's economic empowerment, focusing on "eliminating legal and societal barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the economy." Still, critics have pointed out that the Trump administration has pulled back support for global health funding programs, including spending on reproductive health, contraception, child nutrition and more.

Shaheen has also fought to repeal the Mexico City Policy, known as the "Global Gag Rule." In he speech Wednesday, Trump said the administration's proposed fiscal yea 2021 budget W-GDP Fund doubled to $200 million, even as the president proposed a 22% cut for the Internal Affairs Budget.

Scroll on for a look at the response to Trump's Valentine's Day tweet.

Photo credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images