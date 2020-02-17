Daytona 500: Ivanka Trump's One-Word Tweet Sparks NASCAR Fan Reactions

Ivanka Trump had a one-word response to her father's Daytona 500 entrance on Sunday, and fans are still weighing in. After the president swooped into the first race of NASCAR season this weekend, the commentary has hardly stopped on social media. His daughter and White House adviser Ivanka has not escaped the discourse.

"Epic!" Ivanka wrote of her father's Daytona 500 entrance on Sunday. She included an American flag emoji and the hashtag "Daytona Donald" as well.

The president came into the event first on Air Force One, with his pilot dropping to an altitude of just 800 feet over the crowd. After landing at a nearby airport, he then entered the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limousine, nicknamed "The Beast" for its high-security construction.

"The Beast" took President Trump on a few laps around the racetrack before getting things started. He served as grand marshal for the event, which was ultimately delayed due to rain later in the afternoon.

Of course, given the president's impeachment and other scandals throughout his career, just about everything he does comes with a helping of controversy. That applies to his daughter as well, since many Americans question her appointment as a White House adviser.

This weekend's events were no exception, briefly taking over Twitter as users pulled the issues in all directions. Here are some of the hot takes doing laps online on Sunday.