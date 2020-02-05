Donald Trump Jr. Fires off NSFW Response to Mitt Romney Amid His Vote to Convict in Impeachment Trial

Just hours before news broke that the senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, his son Donald Trump Jr. fired off on social media aiming right at Mitt Romney after Romney admitted to convict the President in the trial. The NSFW photo Trump Jr. shared is paired with a caption that claims Romney is "forever bitter that he will never be POTUS" also commenting on the fact that Romney is joining the other side. In the photo from Instagram, Romney is rocking a pair of jeans — otherwise labeled as "mom jeans" — with a white button-up shirt and the caption "because you're a p—y" just below it.

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

News just broke that the president has been acquitted in the impeachment trial with a vote of 52-48. Trump was acquitted on Article I, which leveled charges of abuse of power. A vote on Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, ended with a vote of 53-47 to acquit.

The president's daughter Ivanka Trump has already broken her silence on the matter, tweeting, "This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come! [American flag emoji]."

Ahead of his acquittal, several senators stood their ground in announcing their intentions to acquit, with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska saying in a statement that she "cannot vote to convict" while acknowledging that the Presidents behavior is "shameful and wrong."

"The House failed in its responsibilities and the Senate — the Senate should be ashamed by the rank partisanship that has been on display here," Murkowski said. "So many in this chamber share my sadness for the present state of our institutions. It's my hope that we've finally found bottom here."

Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced her intentions to acquit as well saying she did not "believe the House has met its burden of showing that the president's conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office."

It would have taken 67 Senators to vote to remove the sitting president from office, making Trump the third president to be impeached but later acquitted.

Photo credit: Bonnie Biess/Getty.