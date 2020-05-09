Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Yet another individual close to the Trump administration has tested positive for the coronavirus. Late on Friday night, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for the coronavirus. This individual is now the third person who works closely with the Trump administration who has tested positive for the illness.

In a statement on Twitter, Collins reported that Ivanka's assistant, who works in a personal capacity, has been teleworking as of late. As a result, she has reportedly not been around Ivanka for several weeks. Collins also reported that both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have tested negative for the coronavirus as of Friday. As previously mentioned, this now marks the third individual who works close with the Trump administration who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Recently, it has been reported that President Donald Trump's valet and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary have tested positive for the illness.

News — Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. The assistant, who works in a personal capacity, hasn’t been around Ivanka in several weeks & has been teleworking. Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner both tested negative today, source says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 9, 2020

On Thursday, CNN reported the news about Trump's valet, a report which the White House later confirmed. In a statement, White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said, "We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Trump later confirmed that he had been in contact with this valet. He shared that White House staff will now be tested regularly for the coronavirus, even though he still noted that he was skeptical regarding the importance of testing. Trump also said that valets who serve his food will be required to wear masks.

"But I have always said testing is somewhat overrated. Because what happens after somebody takes a test, what’s going on there?" the president told reporters, per CNBC. "We were testing once a week, now we’re going to go testing once a day, but even when you test once a day, someone could, something happens where they catch something."

A day after it was reported that one of Trump's valets had tested positive for the coronavirus, it was reported that Pence's press secretary, Kate Miller, was diagnosed with the illness, according to Politico. Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a top White House aide and senior advisor to the president. He reportedly writes many of Trump's speeches and spends a great deal of time with the president, Ivanka, and Kushner.