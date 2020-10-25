Ivanka Trump Marks 11-Year Anniversary With Jared Kushner: 'Forever to Go'

✖

While her father is busy on the campaign trail leading up to the Nov. 3 election, Ivanka Trump is celebrating a special milestone with her husband, Jared Kushner. On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to post several photos of herself and her husband to celebrate their 11th anniversary. Trump and Kushner, who have three children together, wed in October 2009.

Trump posted four photos of herself and her husband on Twitter. The snaps range from showing the couple on their wedding day to more low-key ones from their outdoor getaways. In the caption for the photos, Trump wished her husband a happy anniversary, marking 11 "incredible" years of marriage. She even noted, with a heart emoji, that they have "forever to go!"

11 incredible years... with forever to go! ❤️ Happy anniversary my love! pic.twitter.com/ZvWqCtMyjO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 25, 2020

Trump and Kushner may be enjoying their anniversary on Sunday, but the couple was recently involved in a bit of a political matter. The Lincoln Project, an American political action committee formed by former Republicans and aims to prevent Trump from being re-elected, had billboards installed in Times Square that showcase Trump and Kushner along with statements about the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 crisis. In one of the billboards, Trump can be seen smiling alongside a figure of how many Americans have lost their lives during the pandemic. The other depicts Kushner along with the quote, "[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that's their problem." Their lawyer, Mark Kasowitz, subsequently issued a letter to the Lincoln Project and asked for the billboards to be removed immediately.

"Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem," Kasowitz wrote in the letter. “Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, [and] Ms. Trump never made any such gesture." The attorney added, “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages." The Lincoln Project had a one-word response to Kasowitz's letter, calling the matter "Nuts!" on Twitter.

The Lincoln Project later released a lengthier statement in which they called Trump and Kushner's "level of indignant outrage" over this situation "comical." “Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people,” the Lincoln Project's statement read. "The billboards will stay up. We consider it important that in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, people are continuously reminded of the cruelty, audacity and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and the Kushners have displayed towards the American people.”