Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Barred Secret Service From Using Their Bathrooms

A new report has emerged about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, claiming that the couple barred Secret Service agents from using their bathrooms. The Washington Post issued the findings of an investigation it carried out on the Trump and Kushner's spending, and found that the eldest First Daughter and her family denied the secret service agents who were assigned to them the right to utilize the facilities in their Washington D.C. home. As a result, the agents were forced to use bathrooms in the homes of former president Barack Obama and outing vice-president Mike Pence.

"Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple’s house," reads the report, "the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job." The Washington Post also reports that, in addition to finding neighbors who'd allow them to use the bathroom, the agents also had to use porta-potties. "It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom," one official was quoted as saying about the situation.

Eventually, the Secret Service found a solution to the problem, though it came at a cost to American taxpayers. The Washington Post reports that in September 2017 the Secret Service had to rent a basement studio with a bathroom from a nearby home, at $3,000 per month. To date, that adds up to over $120,000 of taxpayer funds have been spent on the space, so that Secret Service agents guarding Trump and Kusher could have a bathroom available to them.

A White House spokesperson has since denied the claims made by The Washington Post, but the outlet stands firmly behind its reporting. "That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family’s request," the outlet stated. Notably, the couple are moving away from the nation's capital, and heading to Florida, in the wake of Tump's father Donald Trump losing the presidential election to Joe Biden. The couple has reportedly purchased a $30 million plot of land on private Florida island, dubbed the Billionaire’s Bunker.