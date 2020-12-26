Ivanka Trump Reportedly Wants to Set the Record Straight on Her White House Contributions

✖

While Ivanka Trump may be on her way out of her days in the White House, she allegedly wants to continue a role in politics on a smaller level. The first daughter to President Donald Trump is not only considering a political position in her home state of Florida, but she's thinking about writing another book that will detail her time in Washington, D.C. Not only that, but one source says she's ready to address her critics head-on.

"She has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House," one source told Page Six, noting that she could write her third book that would be "based on her time in the West Wing." She's already written two other books titled "The Trump Card" and "Women Who Work." The insider continued, "Ivanka has been known to correct friends who mistakenly thought she worked only in the East Wing [...] she wants to set the record straight on a long list of issues, including confronting her critics head-on."

There's a number of issues Trump would address according to the insider, from her alleged feud with first lady, Melania Trump, to being marginalized by her dad. She would address the rumor that "she was out of her depth as the president's adviser, the constant rumors she was being marginalized by her dad, the supposed tension with [stepmother] Melania, and the very important things she got done with women's issues, family leave and more."

The source added, "She will also address what she says is the targeting of her life and business by the liberal media, [Democratic] politicians and the New York attorney general." Last month, she wasn't happy when the AG's office sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records, tweeting, "This is harassment pure and simple." She added, "100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage."

In regards to a potential third book, the source explained that while she has been approached given her position in the White House, she isn't putting that on the top of her list as she has other things to focus on. "She has a consequential role as a close adviser and daughter, so yes, she has been approached regarding a book. It's one of the number of options available to her, but it's nowhere near top of mind or imminent. Certainly no outlines or proposals. She's hyper-focused on her family, and the work she's doing at the White House."

When it comes to her political future, "she wants one!" the insider said. It's a possibility that she could base her office in Florida if she were to proceed and a third book would only happen if and when she gets settled in and has more time on her hands.