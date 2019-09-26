Ivanka Trump’s Blouse Wardrobe Malfunction at the United Nations Has Twitter Talking

Ivanka Trump recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction with a blouse she wore at the United Nations, and the snapshots have Twitter talking. In photos from Trump’s visit to the UN earlier this week, the First Daughter is seen in a blue dress shirt that left little to the imagination with many speculating over an array of questions ranging from the type of bra to the room temperatures.

Ivanka Trump proves she has no post-vacation blues as she arrives at the UN General Assembly in NYC with a big smile after Misha Nonoo’s Rome wedding https://t.co/y5d7mAex0A — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 23, 2019

One Twitter user shared photos of Trump, commenting: “This is what Ivanka wore to the UN today. At least she’s not wearing a curtain.”

This comment appears to be in reference to another unusual wardrobe choice by the First Daughter, when she wore a dress with oversized sleeves on a trip to Colombia.

No matter how MAGA gaslights and spins it, here is proof that Ivanka Trump had a rather cold reception at the UN today: pic.twitter.com/vOIJKEe03C — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) September 23, 2019

Not everyone was critical of Trump’s outfit however, as some took to Twitter to defend her.

“Genuinely not a fan of Ivanka or any of the trump family, but seriously shut up about this bull. There were way more important things going on at the UN than some nipples. I’m sick of seeing this,” one person wrote. “Also she looks cute I’m not gonna lie.”

Politics are straight up the worst. Everyone in politics is trash. But to sit on Twitter and talk about what Ivanka Trump wore to the UN is about the biggest low life move I’ve ever seen. Step 1: get a life

Step 2: get a shovel

Step 3: dig a big hole

Step 4: bury yourself https://t.co/ihk5FHOPcE — A-A-Ro◼ (@aa_andersen96) September 23, 2019

While many could only focus on Trump’s wardrobe malfunction, others simply wondered why she was at the UN General Assembly in the first place.

“What bothers me more than Ivanka Trump being dressed completely inappropriate, is what…is she doing at the UN?!”

It is absolutely stupid that people allow themselves to comment on .@IvankaTrump‘s braless appearance at the #UNGA19 instead of being disgusted at the .@UN becoming a family picnic place for the #Trump family. Why was she there? At what capacity? #ImpeachTrump — Mehdi Meghdadi (@meghdadi) September 26, 2019

At this time, neither Trump nor White House representatives appear to have commented on her outfit or the purpose of her visit to the UN.

