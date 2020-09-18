✖

Ivana Trump sat down for a rare interview with UK series Loose Women, and wound up getting blasted by one of the TV hosts for her "inhumane" comments about immigrants. While on the show, Ivana reiterated many things that her ex-husband — President Donald Trump — has said about immigrants, saying that "a lot "of them "don’t dress even American, they dress in whatever they dress in and they don’t get job." She also claimed that "they steal and they rape the women."

Ivana went onto say, "I have absolutely no problem with the immigrants, but they have to come to the country legally. They have to get a job, they have to pay taxes like the rest of Americans and just live and be well and just [mesh] into the society." She then praised her ex as being "pro everything I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He's achieved so much, especially with immigration."

This prompted co-host Jane Moore to reply, "Obviously you have a very privileged life and what you've just said about migrants I think a lot of people would find quite offensive because obviously you're a migrant yourself — are you not shutting the door behind you? Do you not understand that a lot of people have desperate lives and they just want a better life? And how you describe them is quite inhumane."

"Well it is inhumane and it is that," Ivana replied, "but everybody has to pick themselves up, they have to go and apply for the visa properly, that they come to America, they can come and cross the border properly." Moore asked, "Those opportunities are very few and far between now, aren't they?" Ivana answered. "Well it is. But the people which has a will, they prevail. People that don't want to work and which just want to come to America and get the benefits and get the food stamps and sleep on the benches, this is what we don't want."

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. They share three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. He later married Marla Maples (1993 to 1999), with whom he shares daughter Tiffany Trump. Finally, after divorcing Maples, Trump married Melania Trump, who became the First Lady. The couple shares one son: Barron Trump.