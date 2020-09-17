Amy Dorris, Former Model, Alleges Donald Trump Sexually Assaulted Her in 1997 at US Open

✖

Former model Amy Dorris has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 1997 at the U.S. Open. In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Dorris opened up about meeting Trump at the event and alleged that he assaulted her in the same room wherein they took a group photo together. She was 24 years old at the time, and Trump was 51.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it," she said. "I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue." This alleged incident would have taken place while Trump was married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

“Her account was also corroborated by several people she confided in about the incident. They include a friend in New York and Dorris’s mother, both of whom she called immediately after the alleged incident.” https://t.co/siNclXwRH8 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 17, 2020

"He came on very strong right away," Dorris recalled. "It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend." Dorris' boyfriend at the time was Jason Binn, who founded several luxury fashion and lifestyle magazines, and was a friend of Trump. Dorris explained that the assault took place as she was attempting to use the restroom to clean her contact lens. "I just kind of was in shock," she stated. "I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way."

Dorris, who is now a 48-year-old mother of twin daughters, explained that she previously thought about coming forward in 2016 — when a number of women made similar claims — but decided against it as she was worried for her family's safety. "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want," she said. "And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable." Through a lawyer, Trump has denied the allegations.